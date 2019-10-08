Dr. Kelly Eugene Hutchins, 85, of Laurel passed away on Oct. 6, 2019.
Kelly was born and raised in Calhoun County. He was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed hunting and fishing. After high school, he went to North West Community College, Samford University and University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he received a degree in cytotechnology. After a successful career as a cytotechnologist, Kelly went on to receive a medical degree from the UAB. He was head of pathology at South Central Regional Medical Center for many years.
He was a member of the Krewe of Mid-City in New Orleans. He loved the Mardi Gras experience. He loved boating and fishing on his boat in the Gulf of Mexico for many years. He loved having a good time and had a wonderfully quirky sense of humor. He loved to read and especially enjoyed many Mississippi authors.
After retirement, he enjoyed country living, tinkering with his tractor and spending time with family, including his many fur babies.
He was a longtime member at Immaculate Conception Church.
He is survived by his wife Sheila Kyzar Hutchins; daughters Kathy Barber (Mark), Lisa Hartman (Gary), Laura Collins and Ashley Meyers (Tyler); grandchildren Joshua Thomason (Cricket), Sean Collins, Michael Collins, Lillian Collins and Brennan Collins; and great-grandchild Willow Thomason.
He was preceded in death by father Eugene Hutchins; mother Muriel Hutchins; and stepmother Meryl Hutchins.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel from 6-8 p.m. Graveside services will be at Sunset Gardens Cemetery on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Rev. Luke Ponder will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Josh Thomason, Gary Hartman, Mark Barber, Timothy High, D.J. Parish and Tyler Meyers. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy High, Jake Kyzar, Kevin Kyzar, Jardian McDonald and Gary West.
