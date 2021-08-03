A celebration of the life of Ken Reynolds, 57, of Ellisville will be Saturday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. at Ellisville First Assembly Church with Brother Jim McClurkin, Brother Kenny Morris and Brother David McGowin officiating. Burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery.
Ken worked as a customer service administrator for Lyle Machinery for the last several years and served as an election commissioner for Jones County Beat Four for 12 years. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ellisville and was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, but perhaps his favorite pastime was spoiling his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Kennedy Kathleen Reynolds and his father Bobby Reynolds.
He is survived by the love of his life Jeanne, with whom he has shared the last 24 years; his children Allison (Matthew) Holifield of Ellisville, Parker Reynolds of Ellisville and Samantha Ballard of Arkansas; his grandchildren Landon, Mattie, Lawson, Ashlon, Kayden, Kolton and Karlee; his mother Frances Reynolds of Ellisville; his brother Kevin (Regina) Reynolds of Pensacola, Fla.; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and an untold number of friends.
Visitation for Ken will be from 5-9 p.m. Friday at Jones and Son Funeral Home in Moselle and from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
