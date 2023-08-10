Kendrick Dean Rayburn Sr., known by family and friends as “Bubba,” passed away in his home in Morristown, Tenn., on Feb. 9 2023.
Ken, the son of Larry Warren Rayburn Sr. and Patricia Rasmussen, was born Jan. 29, 1955, in Yazoo City. Ken had three siblings, Larry Warren Jr., Amber and Kelly. The family moved from Yazoo City to Laurel in 1960. Ken graduated from Watkins High in Laurel in 1972. After high school, Ken attended two years at Mississippi State University before starting his career in construction.
In 1978 Ken met Cathy Jeffcoats and married July 5, 1980. To this union, two children were born — Kendrick “Kenny” Dean Jr. on Sept. 24, 1981, and Kinsie Rachel on May 17, 1986.
The family moved to Miami and lived there from 1989-92. In 1992, Ken and Cathy divorced but remained close friends. Ken moved back to Laurel, where he met Wanda McAdams and her two girls Nikki and Toni.
In 1993, Ken, Wanda, Nikki and Tony all moved to St Louis to be near Kenny and Kinsie. They lived in St. Louis for five years. After separating from Wanda, Ken moved to Long Beach in 1998. Soon after, he met Wanda Watson. It had always been a dream of Ken’s to build a dome home and after hurricane Katrina devastated the coast, Ken and Wanda built their dome home together in Gulfport in 2006.
In 2010, Ken moved back to Laurel and began facing multiple health difficulties. As his health declined, he moved close to his children so that they could help with his care. In 2017, Ken moved to Watford City, N.D., where his son Kenny was living. In 2020, Ken moved to Greenville, S.C., near his daughter Kinsie. Ken’s final move was to Morristown, Tenn., in 2021 with his son Kenny.
Dad loved the outdoors, camping, hunting and fishing, but his greatest love was his family, especially his children. Ken will be dearly missed by friends and family alike.
The family will have a memorial service at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Sunday, Aug. 13. Visitation is at 1p.m. and a short service will immediately follow at 2 p.m.
