Kenneth “Kenny” Arnold DuBose passed away on Oct. 11, 2019, at the age of 69.
Kenny was a graduate of R. H. Watkins High School in 1969. Kenny also served in the United States Army and spent most of his life working in the oilfield, where he forged many friendships. Once he retired, Kenny enjoyed spending most of his time on the tractor, the golf course and with his grandchildren. Kenny was a member of Kingston United Methodist Church.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents James Melton DuBose and Myrtle Arnold Lauderdale DuBose; his wife Margaret Joy DuBose; his brother Jimmy DuBose; and granddaughter Hayley Rebekah Manasco.
He is survived by his daughter Patricia Caroline DuBose; his son Larry Arnold DuBose (Mary Ellen); three grandchildren, Dylan Manasco, Connor DuBose and Cailee DuBose; and his sister Patsy Myrick.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Twiner ,Neil Scrimpshire, Mason Key, Scot Fenton and Jay Fenton.
Graveside services will be today (Tuesday) at 2 p.m. at Sunset Gardens in Laurel. Rev. William Hayes will officiate.
