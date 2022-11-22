Kenneth Dexter McKenzie, 82, of Enterprise passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 in Enterprise. He was born Friday, Nov.8, 1940, in Picayune.
Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 25, from noon to 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery. Brother Thomas Montgomery will officiate.
He was preceded in death by his wife Geneva Ann Gray McKenzie; son Michael McKenzie; daughter Gail McKenzie; father Kenneth Thomas McKenzie; mother Flora Mae McKenzie; and great-grandchild Shell McKenzie.
Survivors include his daughters Gwen Parker and Deborah Thompson; grandchildren Dana Swain (Zeb), Wesley Gros, Jeffery Peden, Shawn McKenzie and Zack Parker; brother Pat McKenzie (Rhonda) of Ellisville; sisters Diane Rose and Cindy Patterson (Bruce); and great-grandchildren Daniel Swain, Sara Swain, Zanna Swain, Scarlett Cayer, Ava Cayer and Tanner McKenzie, Lillian McKenzie and Josh McKenzie.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Swain, Zack Parker, Wesley Gros, Zeb Swain, Brett McKenzie and Richard Patterson.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
