Kenneth Earl "Ken" Ellzey, 47, of Laurel passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born Saturday, Oct. 16, 1971 in Laurel.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday (July 20) at the Ellzey Cemetery in the Sandhill Community. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Ken was a devout Christian and an avid hunter and fisherman. We know today that our son is in a better place.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Nell Burch and Jannie Hinton.
Survivors include his parents Glenn and Francis Ellzey; sister Catrina Ellzey Sless of Belton, S.C.; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
