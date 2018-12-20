Kenneth Herbert Parker, 81, was a lifelong resident of Laurel and passed away on Dec.19, 2018.
A private family memorial service is planned for Sunday at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Laurel.
Herbert was born July 9, 1937 in Laurel and made Laurel his home. He graduated from Gardiner High School and attended Jones County Junior College. He married Peggy Seeger Parker.
He was co-owner of Reliable Supply Automotive Parts Company for 25 years, and also served in the National Guard. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time on the course with his lifelong golf group. Herbert was a charter member of Dixie Golf Association and a charter member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. He currently was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Laurel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his eight brothers and sisters. Herbert is survived by his wife of 61 years Peggy Seeger Parker; three daughters, Cheryl Parker Trulsen and husband Rusty of Emelle, Ala., Julie Parker Pappas and husband Hermann of Laurel and Margaret Parker Lovitt and husband Brent of Madison; five grandchildren, Audrey Trulsen Poole and husband Andrew of Emelle, Nicholas Pappas, Max Pappas and Noah Pappas of Laurel, and Meredith Lovitt of Madison; two great-grandchildren, Aiden Poole and Avery Poole of Emelle; and sister Rebecca Parker Williamson of Byram.
