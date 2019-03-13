Kenneth Lamar Bailey, born April 16, 1940, passed away on March 10, 2019, at the age of 78.
Mr. Bailey was retired military and a member of the American Legion and VFW. He was also a member of Harvest Church in Hattiesburg and he loved to play golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred Lamar Bailey and Loy Loper Bailey; sister Carolyn Wilson; daughter Kimberly Hardy; and nephew David Wilson.
Survivors include his wife of 14 years Jaycelyn Bailey; daughters Fara Bailey (Paul) and Hope Abney (Darrin); grandchildren Andrew and Aubrey Hutchins, Keya, Zykeius Hardy, Ziarea and Darren Jr. and Lizzie Abney, and Janasa Hardin; four great-grandchildren; brother Ronnie Bailey (Carmen); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be at Memory Chapel on Saturday, March 16. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11. Interment will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Henry Kinsey will officiate.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.