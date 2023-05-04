Kenneth Lee Craven, 58, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Wednesday, Aug. 19, 1964, in Laurel.
A memorial service will be Monday, May 8, at 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home Laurel, which is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Craven was preceded in death by his father Lemar Craven; brother Melton Craven; and niece Monica Maxcey.
Survivors include his son Nathaniel Craven (Brandi); daughters Brandi Minter (Demetrius) and Stacy Reeves; mother Patricia Craven Haden; grandchildren Taylor Minter, Kynleigh Minter, Myles Craven, Myla Craven, Gracie Johnson, Ethan Johnson, Story Cochran and Zymetrius Barnes; brother Greg Haden (Gina); sister Cathy Andrews (Gibb); and a host of nieces and nephews.
