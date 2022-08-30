Kenneth “Kenny” Lee Eldridge, born Oct. 21, 1949, a longtime resident of Jones County passed away of natural causes at the LeConte Medical Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., on Aug. 8, 2022.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 34 years Sharon Eldridge of Seymour, Tenn.; his daughters Traci (Paul) Sheffield of Ellisville and Bridget (Scott) Williamson of Seminary; his stepchildren Tony Carlisle and Gwen Guthrie, both of Laurel; his grandchildren Caleb Sheffield, Katie Sheffield, both of Ellisville, Zach (Anna) Pope and Haylee Pope, both of Seminary, Hunter (Ericka) Guthrie, Justin (Hope) Guthrie and Ashlynn Guthrie, all of Laurel; his brothers Sam (Doris) Eldridge of Stringer and Joe (Faye) Eldridge of Big Creek; his sister Faye (James) Hunnell of Ellisville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents D.C. and Mary Emma Eldridge; his brother Doyle Eldridge of Satartia; and his brother Jerry Eldridge and sister-in-law Margaret Eldridge, all of Laurel.
A memorial service was at Big Creek Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 27.
