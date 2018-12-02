Kenneth Lee “Ken” Kennedy, 58, born April 22, 1960, passed away Nov. 30, 2018 in Jackson. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Laurel and worked at Community Bank. He loved riding his motorcycle.
Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Laurel with the funeral to follow at 2:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate at the service.
Mr. Kennedy was preceded in death by his father Fred A. Kennedy.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years Kathy Kennedy; two children, Katelyn Elizabeth Kennedy and Kenneth Lee Kennedy Jr.; brother Gary Kennedy; and mother Claire Kennedy.
He was loved and will be missed by all.
Pallbearers will be the Men of First Baptist Church of Laurel.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
