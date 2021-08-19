Kenneth Lloyd Scruggs

Kenneth “Kenny” Lloyd Scruggs passed away on Aug. 17, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center. He was born Sept. 22, 1948, in Bay Springs to Virgil and Lurlene Posey Scruggs.
Mr. Scruggs was retired from Kux Jewelers where he worked for 44 years.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Tony Scruggs and Michael Scruggs; sister Cheryl Scruggs Key; father-in-law and mother-in-law Lafayette and Carlene Jenkins; and two great-grandchildren.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife Linda Jenkins Scruggs of Laurel; daughter Tammy Scruggs Jackson (Michael) of Stringer; son Ken Scruggs of Hattiesburg; sister Belinda Scruggs McMullan of Soso; six grandchildren, Kristen Byrd (Chris) of Stringer, Thomas Jackson of Frederick, Md., Courtney Jackson of Stringer, Cody Scruggs (Miranda) of Laurel, Jillian Scruggs of Ellisville and Callie Scruggs of Petal; two great-grandchildren, Vivian Byrd and Harper Scruggs; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Brent and Charlotte Jenkins.
Special thanks go out to Deaconess Home Care and In Home Care for the excellent care they provided.
Visitation for Mr. Scruggs will be from 5-7 p.m Friday, Aug. 20, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. A graveside service will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Wayne County. Brother Robert Scruggs will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Michael Jackson, Cody Scruggs and Chris Byrd.
