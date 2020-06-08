On June 6, 2020, Kenneth Ransom Cochran left this life and passed on to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 64 years of age.
He was born July 2, 1955 to Lucile and JD Cochran of the Myrick Community. He was a lifelong resident of the Myrick Community.
He is survived by his beloved children, daughter Amber Nicole Cochran Brooks (Joshua Brooks) and his son Warren Davis Cochran. His heart belonged to his only grandchild Jada Jean Brooks. He loved his family very much and if you asked him, it was his greatest accomplishment in life.
He spent his life as a heavy-machine operator and, for over the past decade, spent his years working on the pipeline in Texas. Kenny believed in working hard and not sitting idle. His work ethic was one to be admired by all. He also found great pleasure in the outdoors. Many times, it was the simpler things in life that he found happiness in, such as watching a tomato plant grow and ripen, building a fence and putting a fine edge on a pocket knife. He enjoyed trapping, fishing, deer hunting and his biggest passion of all was chasing a spring gobbler. It has often been said that Kenny was born 100 years too late, that he was cut from a cloth of years gone by and would much rather have made a living trapping/selling furs and growing his own food. He owned an infectious signature laugh that will never be forgotten and sounded off quite frequently, earning him the nickname that most called him by “Goat."
A memorial service will be for his family and friends to attend at Mike and Nita Boyles home at 493 Dew Mills Road in Waynesboro on Saturday, June 13, at 5 p.m., where the family will honor his memory and reflect back on the wonderful times had with him. He will be missed by all of those that knew him, and his memory will live on with the stories and moments that they all shared with “Goat."
