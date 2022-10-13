Kenneth Samuel Gaugler, 94, of Gilbertsville, Pa., born on March 31, 1928, passed away in his home in Vossburg on Oct. 12, 2022.
Mr. Gaugler was preceded in death by wife Gloria. They celebrated 70 wonderful years of marriage together. He was also preceded in death by his parents Henry Gaugler and Dorothy (Moyer) Gaugler; his daughter Susan (Jimmy); his sister and three brothers; and a great-grandson and a great-granddaughter.
He is survived by his four sons, Dennis, Kenneth “Corky” (Rebecca), Danny (Penny) and Henry (Connie): 14 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; and many friends and other family members.
Kenneth and his wife Gloria were members of New Hanover Lutheran Church in Gilbertsville. Kenneth, growing up on a farm, learned at an early age what hard work meant and he carried this lesson through his whole life. He worked as an over-the-road truck driver for more than 30 years to build a home and provide for his family. He loved hunting and deep-sea fishing. When you couldn’t find him at home, you knew he was at the hunting camp enjoying his best life! He was always making you laugh with his jokes or little pranks. He loved to have a good time and never let life pass him by. He may have been 94 on the outside, but on inside he was still 21. He would cut up like the rest of us and was never too old for mud riding. He, by far, was the greatest man with a heart of gold. He loved us all with every ounce of his being and we all loved him the same. He has built a lifetime of memories and laughs for all of us to hold on to. There will never be another “Pop” and he will forever be greatly missed by all.
Services will be Saturday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel in Laurel.
