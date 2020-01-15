Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Brandon, 70 years of age, passed away Jan. 10, 2020 at his home in Laurel. Kenny was originally from Clarksdale and attended Delta State University.
He was preceded in death in his father Wayne Weatherly Brandon; his mother Mae Carter Brandon; and his brother James Brandon.
He is survived by his brother,David Brandon, who resides in Clarksdale.
Services honoring Kenny’s life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel.
