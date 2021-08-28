Kenneth Wayne Byrd, 52, died Aug. 25, 2021, with his family by his side.
Ken was born Nov. 26, 1968, in Jones County.
For most of his life, he was a general manager at his family’s business, DBI. After the business was sold, Ken started working at Warren Paving. Ken was always ready to help anyone in need. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
His family will always remember his smile and the memories they had together. He will be greatly missed by family, friends and all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Milton and Gladys Byrd and Charles and Marie Tolbert.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 14 years Carrie Byrd; parents Danny and Barbara Byrd; brothers Kris Byrd and Kevin Byrd; sons Justin Byrd (Sarah) and Grant Byrd; daughters Chelsey Smith (Keyon) and Miley Byrd; stepdaughters Haley Cochran, Hanna Cochran and Hope Cochran; and grandchildren Izzy Byrd, Kendal Harvey, Kaleb Myrick and River Byrd.
The service will be at Bethlehem Community Church on Lake Como Road on Tuesday, Aug. 31. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. with a service by pastors Jamie Altman and Hiram Eaves to follow at 11 a.m. His final resting place will be in Sharon Community Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daren Byrd, David Byrd, Travis Tolbert, Chris Milliman, Louis Morales, Dirk McCardle and Ernesto Lopez.
