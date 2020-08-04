Kenneth Wayne Davis, 73, of Laurel passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Due to the current situation with regard to COVID-19, there will be no scheduled visitation. A graveside service will be at Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. His pastor, Dr. Randy Turner, will officiate. If you plan to attend the service, please consider wearing a mask and practicing social distancing as much as possible.
Pallbearers will be Steve Hindman, David Feldman, David Ratcliff, Luther “Bubba” Bonds, Craig Sims, Phil Dickson, James Ray Bush, Guy Sanford, and David McGowan. Honorary pallbearers will be David Jones, Bobby Knox and Dick Gatlin.
A native of Newton, Mr. Davis was born on Feb. 14, 1947 to the late Mary Juliette and Louis Ivor Davis. This is where his legendary stories began. Growing up in the small town, he loved to talk of his days on his Cushman scooter delivering the local paper.
Upon graduation of high school in 1965, he went East Central Community College and then on to Mississippi State University, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in production management in 1969.
As his life continued on, he joined the Air National Guard during the Vietnam war. The story of how his entrance into the military came about was yet another story he would tell time and time again. But we will save it for another day. His short-lived military career would find him entering a field that he never intended.
For the next seven years. he found himself working for the Department of Bank Supervision. This would begin his banking career. Federal Reserve School in Washington, D.C., led him into a career as the president of Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank. His 20-year tenure there would lead him to amass a collection of stories of epic proportions. His expertise led to chairman of the board seats at The Bank of Manatee, People's Bank of Olive Branch, First National Bank of Newton and Community Bank of Ellisville.
Those who knew him know that his passion for the restoration of classic cars was a lifelong joy. His collection of cars brought him a sense of pride and gave him endless things to talk about with all those who came around.
But his true love in this world was his wife Joni Jean Davis. Married in 1977 in a small intimate ceremony, they went on to have two boys they would take on countless camping trips in an Airstream travel trailer and then a motorhome later in life. They would travel all over North America, taking in the sights of the beautiful landscape it provides. Wayne loved his family more than any mere words could express and his family loved him. He will be missed by all who knew him.
The Davis family extends a heartfelt thank you to the ICU staff of Wesley Merit Hospital. Their care and concern for him was so appreciated.
He is survived by his loving wife Joni Davis of Laurel; two sons, Matthew Wayne Davis (Kathryn) and Jonathon Earl Davis (Kerri), all of Laurel; two brothers, Glenn Davis of Houston, Texas, and Kerry Davis of Batesville; and four grandchildren, Thomas Wray Davis, Joshua Davis, Guy Davis and Mary Pierce Davis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Laurel in his memory.
