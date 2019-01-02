Kenny Ray Bates, 68, of Ovett, MS, died Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel,. He was born Friday, March 17, 1950 in Laurel.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel with interment to follow in the Welch Family Cemetery in Gitano. Brother Roger Pruitt and Brother Ken Harrison will officiate.
Kenny Ray loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Glade Baptist Church. He spent more than 40 years as a roofer in Jones County and surrounding areas. He enjoyed restoring and driving antique cars.
He was preceded in death by his wife Edna Bates; parents John Earl and Josie Bates; and sister Marie Sims.
Survivors include his children, Michelle Ishee (Ben) of Ovett and Keith Bates (Shay) of Ovett; grandchildren Rachel DeLeon (Jorge) of Ovett, Carley Ishee of Ovett, Madison Bates of Ovett, Mason Bates of Ovett and Macie Ishee of Ovett; great-grandchildren Ben DeLeon, Oliver DeLeon and Sara DeLeon; siblings Shirley Phillips (Bo) of Laurel, Jimmy Dale Pitts (Deb) of Gulfport, Glen Pitts (Edna) of Laurel and R.L. Pitts of Laurel; and very special friend Millie McCraw of Laurel.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Bynum, Raymond Lawrence, Ben Ishee, Jorge DeLeon, Travis Phillips and Mason Bates.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
