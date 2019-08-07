Kent W. Kreider, the hero of the family, went to be with his savior early Wednesday morning, Aug. 7, 2019 from a courageous 32-year battle against Parkinson’s disease.
Kent was born on Sept. 8, 1947 in Morgan City, La., to John F. Kreider and Dorothy Walther Kreider, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 45 wonderful years Betty Kreider; a brother, Gregory J. Kreider (Janet); also, Kent’s children Kent Henderson of Gulfport and Sandy Kreider Kitchens of Laurel; as well as his six grandchildren, Helen Henderson, Kreider Henderson, Emily Henderson, Benjamin Mitchell (Candice), Alexis Kitchens and Kailee Kitchens. Kent also has three grandsons, Brayden and Porter Mitchell and Harper Dement.
Kent graduated Berwick High School in 1965 with multiple sports accreditations. He continued his education at Louisiana State University, with most of his career years spent traveling around the world as a fluids control engineer for Baker Hughes.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 9, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m., also at Memory Chapel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.