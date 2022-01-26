On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, Kevin Clay McNeer, loving husband, father, son and friend passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Kevin was born in Laurel on Sept. 24, 1969, to Johnny Clay McNeer and Rachel Lowe McNeer. He was a graduate of West Jones High School, Class of 1988. Kevin was a longtime salesman at Kim’s Toyota and Honda of Laurel and known as most everyone’s local salesman. To have Kevin as a friend was to have a friend for life.
Kevin was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Rev. M.E. McNeer and Louise McNeer and his maternal grandparents Roy J. Lowe and Ellen Pierce Lowe.
Kevin is survived by his wife and love of his life Penny D. McNeer; his parents Johnny and Rachel McNeer; children Brett Greenway, Lacey (Saxton) Odom and Kristopher LeCabellec; his sister Monica McNeer Craven; his grandchildren Luke and Laurel Odom; his nieces and nephews Peyton Craven, Reagan Craven, Haylee Windham Snypes and Seth Windham; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Kelly and Dennis Windham; and mother-in-law and father-in-law Johnny and Laurie Cason.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 28, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. with graveside services to follow at Sharon Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be his best friends Kevin Jefcoat, David Miller, Donald Morris, Robert Bartran, Greg Upton and Scott Paxson.
Honorary family pallbearers will be Dennis Windham, Petyon Craven and Johnny Cason.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
