Kevin D. Jordan was born March 25, 1976 in Anchorage, Alaska to Carl and Catherine Nicholson-Jordan. He departed this life on July 7, 2018 in Albany, Ore.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Laurel No. 1 Church of Cod in Christ.
He was preceded in death by daughter Adrianna Jordan; maternal grandparents Roosevelt and Emma Nicholson; and paternal grandfather Elder Adolph Jordan.
Surviving relatives include children Cheyenne Williams and Natalia Jordan of Albany, Taylor D. Jordan and Kenyon I. Jordan of Anchorage, and Noah Jordan, Amya Hill and Domnick Edge of Juneau, Alaska; two grandchildren, Aveah Williams and Ariayanna Williams of Albany; two sisters, Crystal (Phil_ Jackson of Laurel and Anisia Jordan of Los Angeles; paternal grandmother Mrs. Annie Jordan of Laurel; eight uncles, George Nicholson, Grover Nicholson, Theo Nicholson, Harvey Nicholson, Clifton Nicholson, Adolph Jordan, James Jordan and Gregory Jordan, all of Laurel; five aunts, Carrie Beavers of Joliet, Aill., and Janice Nixon, Patricia Cook, Sandra Clayton and Marion Groves, all of Laurel; nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and friends.
Brown Mortuary, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.