Kevin Eugene Bernstein, born Oct. 19, 1959, died March 28, 2020 at the age of 60.
Mr. Bernstein was a welder with Howard Industries.
He is survived by his wife of 21 ½ years Pauline Bernstein; daughter Valerie A. Evans (Jimmy) of Ellisville; stepdaughters Catherine P. Runyon of Jackson, Mich., and Megan N. Runyon of Jackson, Miss.; five grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters; and close friend Margaret Vincent.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father, two sisters and a brother.
There will be no services. However, to sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
