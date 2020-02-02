Kevin Kirby 

Kevin "Scott" Kirby, a native of Baker, La., and recent resident of Ellisville, passed on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center at the age of 50.
He is survived by his wife Dena Staples Kirby; mother Carolyn Kirby; daughter Kirsten Kirby; and four grandchildren, Michael, Emma, Hadley and River Kate.
He was preceded in death by father John W. Kirby and sister Melony Kirby Shows.
A loving, dedicated husband, friend and paw paw, Scott will be missed.
