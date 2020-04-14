Kevin Sims

A memorial service will be at a later date for Mr. Kevin "Big Daddy" Sims, 45, of Sumrall, who passed away on April 11, 2020 at Forrest General Hospital.
Kevin drove a truck for more than 25 years. He was a loving husband, wonderful father, faithful son and brother and the absolute best paw paw.
He was preceded in death by his father Leland Sims; brother Michal Silk; father-in-law Billy Udell Johnson; brother-in-law Brian Johnson; and nephew Joey Johnson.
He is survived by his wife Jolene Sims; children Nikki and Malichi Holifield, James Johnson and Travis Johnson; granddaughter Sophie "Tooty Boots" Holifield; mother Marilyn (Bill) Wagner; sisters Stacey Sims (John) Barber, Babette Deering, Elizabeth Bowling and Karry Moore; brother John David (Crystal) Moore; mother-in-law Gail Johnson; brother-in-law Brett Johnson; special aunt Lynn (Mike) Sims; niece Jade Sims; nephew Jude Sims; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other family.
Jones and Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
