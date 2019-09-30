K.H. “Hobert” Stamper, 91, joined his parents and six siblings in Heaven on Friday morning, Sept. 27, 2019. What a joyful reunion the Stamper clan must have had!
Hobert was preceded in death by his parents O.J. Stamper and Sarah Lelia “Sallie” Thomas Stamper of Jasper County; his sisters Zelter Gwendolyn Stamper Blue, Flora Ellen Stamper Boney, Edna Eugenia Stamper Byrd, Lenora Irene Stamper Blackledge and Hazel Grace Stamper Roberts; and his brother James Oscar Stamper.
He is survived by his wife Hilda Byrd Stamper; daughters Deborah Stamper and Rhonda Stamper Nuccio (Wade); three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Hobert was born in Heidelberg on Aug. 26, 1928. Hobert graduated from Heidelberg High School and barber college in Memphis. After receiving his Mississippi barber license, he returned to practice his trade in Heidelberg. He later attended an advanced program and received his hair stylist designation.
The barber shop was a place of funny stories, tall tales and much laughter. It was said that folks went to Hobert when they didn’t need a haircut but just wanted to talk. Many people have mentioned the generations of families who had their first haircuts by Hobert. One of his young patrons said he grew a mustache because he always loved Hobert’s. Hobert loved his work and did not miss a day in 50 years. The Jasper County News published an article about Hobert’s dedication to his job and his customers.
He married Hilda Byrd in March of 1949 and they were married for more than 70 years. Hobert and Hilda met in high school and he pursued her until she finally agreed to date him. He told all his friends when he first saw Hilda that he was going to marry her and he did. They had two daughters, Deborah in 1951 and Rhonda in 1958. Hobert and his family were members of Heidelberg Baptist Church. They attended services every week and he and Hilda sang in the choir. Hobert and Hilda made an annual trip to Gatlinburg, Tenn., a favorite vacation spot, for a number of years and loved to bring back those great Tennessee apples for friends and family. Hobert loved his family, friends and his town. He was a member of the Jaycees and served on the Heidelberg Board of Aldermen.
Hobert was a member of the W.E. King Masonic Lodge No. 615. He was a lecturer of in-coming brothers and enjoyed serving as a Mason for more than 60 years.
Music was one his passions. The story goes that when he was in his early 20s, he asked his musician friend to join him at the local café so they could listen to the new Hank Williams song on the jukebox. According to this friend, Hobert listened intently to the song without saying a word and then told him, “I’ve got this.” Hobert was a member of a band, The Sundowners, and performed in many venues picking his Gibson guitar and singing.
Hobert would have been considered a Master Gardener in his day. He had a green thumb and could grow anything. He grew food for his family and made sure friends and neighbors shared in the bounty. As with most men of his generation, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Wild turkey and venison were part of the fare for holiday meals.
In the past 30 years, Hobert’s favorite pastime and other passion was discussing and researching geneology. He loved bringing family history to life and could tell anyone about the Stampers and the Thomases and also how families in the community were connected. He had a vast knowledge of family histories and searched far and wide for specific pieces of information to build his library.
It has been said by Heidelberg townsfolk that Hobert was a Heidelberg icon. He will be greatly missed by all especially his family. Rest in Peace, Hobert.
Visitation will be at Heidelberg Baptist Church from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, followed by a brief service and a Masonic burial at the gravesite at Heidelberg Cemetery.
