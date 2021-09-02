Kimber White, 58, passed on Aug. 28, 2021 in Laurel.
Kimber was born on July 28, 1963, to Glen Pyeatt and Georgia Pettyjohn in Phoenix, Ariz.
In 1992, she met Steven White and they wed in 1993 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kimber had four children, two stepchildren and eight grandchildren who she dedicated her life to loving very dearly. Kimber excelled at propping them up and supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. Her greatest hobby was spending time with her grandchildren and beaming with pride and joy watching them grow and laugh.
Kimber will be reunited with her first son Landon Davidson.
She is survived by her husband Steven White; her children Chelsea Pyeatt, Taylor Lawrence and Austin White; her sons-in-law Matthew Fortier and Antwon Lawrence; her grandchildren Alina, Landon, Kyler and Alysa Lawrence, and Camryn, Connor, Carter and Kingston Fortier; her father and stepmother Glen and Tammy Pyeatt; her mother and stepfather Georgia and Elroy Pettyjohn; her sister Desi Cuddihy; and her friend-turned-sister Jody Alfiere.
The family wants to assure loved ones that Kimber is no longer enduring pain and is lovingly reunited with her son Landon once again. They request that all flowers be sent to Memory Chapel at 3100 Audubon Drive, Laurel, MS 39440.
There will be a memorial on Friday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life gathering at the Cameron Center at 711 N 10th Ave. in Laurel. Please be courteous of the family and send your love from afar if you have been exposed.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
