Funeral services will be at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Billy M. King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins for Kinsey Lane Williamson, 24, of Taylorsville. Kinsey passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, following an automobile accident in Seminary.
Brother Jimmy Hood will officiate the services with interment to follow in the Williamson Cemetery in Collins. Billy M, King-Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Collins will be in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Kinsey will be remembered as a vibrant, warm and loving young woman. She cared deeply for her family and friends. Kinsey spent her last day with her grandmother Judy Williamson, whom she held very close.
Kinsey was a recent graduate of the paralegal studies program at The University of Southern Mississippi. Kinsey was planning to continue her education in forensic science at USM.
Kinsey had a heart for animals and took every opportunity to bring a lost one home where there was always room for one more.
Kinsey was also an advocate for mental health awareness and treatment. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Kinsey will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched, including her three closest friends Cody Johnson, Summer Wilson and Hannah Hutson.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Hand, Caleb Hernandez, Tim Pitts, Randy Pitts, Michael Pitts and John Pitts.
Kinsey was preceded in death by her grandmother Carolyn Pitts.
Survivors include her mother Missy Pearce (Jon); father Kenny Williamson (Shay); brothers Caleb Williamson, Kenneth “Hauer” Williamson and Sterling Williamson; stepsister Kaitlyn Pearce; grandparents Kenny and Judy Williamson; great-grandmother Catherine Boleware; grandfather Wendell Pitts; aunt Dava Hernandez (Caleb); uncles Michael Pitts (Christy), Tim Pitts, Randy Pitts and Greg Pitts; and a host of cousins.
Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.billymkingcolonialchapel.com.
