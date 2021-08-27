Kristin Eileen Howard, born March 14, 1972 in Fairfax, Va., passed on Aug. 24, 2021 at the age of 49.
Kristin, Kristi, Cici, Mom, Grandma — no matter which name you called her — she would be there. Mom would always take all the time in the world for us. Her love of life and people radiated from her every day. She was love, compassion, strength and devotion. Her laugh was contagious, her smile would light a room.
She is survived by her husband Kevin Wehmeyer of Soso; mother Bonnie Warner of Indiana; children Rochelle Royle of Laurel, Anna Boyd of Oklahoma, Morgan Chingrin of Louisiana, Brittany Wehmeyer of New Mexico, Matthew Wehmeyer of Soso, Faith Wehmeyer of Biloxi and Destiny Rhoades of Biloxi; grandchildren Gabe Padilla of Oklahoma, Brayden Ward of Laurel and Brianna Royle of Soso; and brothers Michael Howard Sr. of Indiana and Stephen Overstake of Indiana. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and masses of loved friends.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
