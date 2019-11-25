It is with sadden hearts that the family announces the death of Kyle Hurshel Hathorn.
Kyle died from complications of heart surgery on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Kyle, who is from Ellisville and was 56 years old, was laid to rest in Sharon Cemetery on Nov. 17.
Kyle followed in his father’s footsteps of becoming a teacher and coach at South Jones High School and was one of the most loved teachers at the school. He coached and taught for almost 20 years and has mentored many young people through the years. Kyle was a wonderful son, brother, husband and father. Once a Brave always a Brave.
He was preceded in death by his father Hurshel Hathorn.
Survivors include his wife of 27 years Geri Hathorn; son Samuel Hathorn; mother Iris Hilton (Jack); brother Kyn Hathorn (Nohora); and stepbrothers David Hilton (Terri) and Dale Hilton (Sandra).
Pallbearers were Howard Patrick, Zack Nobles, Billy Ray Jones, David Welch, Davy Lyons and Richard Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers were Joey Kitchens, Fred Colley, Scott Farrar.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.