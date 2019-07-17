Kyle L. Bodeman, 57, passed away July 15, 2019.
Born Jan. 12, 1962 in Grinnell, Iowa, he was the son of the late Cecil and Sandra (Snider) Bodeman. He married Amelia A (Burgos) Bodeman of Laurel on Sept. 12, 2007.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was an owner/operator of a trucking business. Kyle enjoyed reading, watching Westerns and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Central Baptist Church and the Teamsters' Union.
Survivors include his wife Amelia of Cannelton, Ind.; his children Audrey Bodeman of Cannelton and Joel Clark of Denver; his siblings Brian Bodeman of Denver and Jana Quick of Fountaintown, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church in Hawesville, Ky., with emtombment to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Tell City.
