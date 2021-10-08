L. V. Walters peacefully went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.
Born Jan. 5, 1931, in Jones County to Walter Clayton Walters and Annie Lou Easterling Walters, L. V. grew up in Laurel and graduated from George S. Gardiner High School.
L. V. enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from April of 1951 through March 31, 1955, obtaining the rank of staff sergeant. Much of his time in the service was spent in Fairbanks and Anchorage, Alaska during the Korean War.
Upon returning to Laurel, L. V. continued his education at Jones County Junior College and The University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
During this time, he met and married (1957) his sweetheart for life Elizabeth Sumrall.
L. V. began his career at the Masonite Corporation in 1957 and retired from there in October 1987, after a 30-year career in the Planning/Scheduling Department.
To say L. V. loved baseball would be an understatement. He either coached or directed youth baseball in Laurel for more than 35 years. From coaching his son in Dixie Youth and Dixie Boys, to being president of Laurel Jones County Dixie Boys Baseball, to national and state director for Dixie Boys Baseball for the State of Mississippi, he touched countless lives of young men everywhere he went. The field on West Drive in Laurel bears his name, L V Walters-Lions Field.
L. V. was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Elizabeth Sumrall Walters; his parents Walter Clayton and Annie Lou Walters; his sisters Louise Smith and Katherine Rhodes; and his brothers Raymond Clayton Walters and Glenn Harold Walters (infant).
L. V. is survived by his sisters Netta Finch of Purvis, Mary Jo Traylor of Houston and Linda Holifield of Laurel; brother Gene Harrell “Sonny” Walters of Laurel; daughter Denise (Terry) King of Walker, La.; son, Raymond Charles (Stephanie) Walters of Madison; grandson Blaise (Ashley) King and great-grandchildren Isaiah, Errett, Ezra and Eden of Madison; granddaughter Ashley (Blake) Caruso and great-grandchildren Magnolia, Delta and Lane of Baton Rouge, La.; grandson Ashton (Stephanie) Walters and great-grandchild Arabella Jane of Poplarville; granddaughter Allison (Pete) Davidson and great-grandchild Avery Laken of Lakenheath AFB, United Kingdom; granddaughter Baxter Rose (Stephen) Williams of Hattiesburg; grandson Sawyer (Kaitlyn) Walters of Long Beach; grandson Zach West of Petal; and granddaughter Lexie (Garrett) Hill of Madison.
Services for L. V. Walters will be Monday, Oct. 11, at First Baptist Church of Laurel. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. for family and 9:30 a.m. for friends. Services will begin at 11 a.m., led by Dr. Randy Turner. Burial to follow in Memorial Gardens on Highway 184 East.
Pallbearers will be Ashton Walters, Sawyer Walters, Zach West, Stephen Williams, Blaise King and Blake Caruso. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of the Adult 4 Men’s Sunday School Class of FBC or, as L.V. called it, Dr. Jefcoat’s class.
Memorials may be made in L.V.’s name to First Baptist Church Laurel, TV Ministry.
