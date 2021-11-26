Lafay Hill, 85, of Laurel, Mississippi, was called home to be with his Lord Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in Laurel, Mississippi. He was born Sunday, October 25, 1936, in Laurel, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at First Baptist of Calhoun in Laurel, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 26, 2021, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist of Calhoun and the Burial will follow in First Baptist Calhoun Church Cemetery. Bro. Leon Carmical will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. (601) 649-3342
Mr. Hill was a retired meat cutter. He fought courageously for 8 years against the bone marrow disease MDS. Lafay loved to fish and raise horses. He was a member of the Heart O’ Dixie Walking and Racking Horse Club and loved the show horse competition. His two grandchildren, Mason and Haley were his best friends. They kept him busy with soccer, cheer, basketball and horse shows. They truly adored their beloved “Pop”.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Allie Jane Hill, brother, Alton Hill.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Faye Hill, children, Robin Lambert (Thomas), Telena James (Ron), grandchildren, Mason Lambert (Sydney), Haley James, sister, Dollie Loftin, brother, Billy Wayne Hill (Linda) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mason Lambert, Daniel Hill, Tim Beard, Mike Shoemake, Luther Watts, and Randy Scitzs.
Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Hull, J. Benson Hill, Charles Ray Ashley, T.L. Hill, and A.J. Davis.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the South Central Regional Cancer Center. Dr. Bond, Dr. Veith, nurses and staff for taking such good care of Mr. Lafay over the years. Your compassion and love for him will never be forgotten.
“The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way” Psalms 37:23
Our sweet daddy and pop was a good man and we are thankful for our times with him. May he rejoice forever in Heaven.
