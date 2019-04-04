Graveside services for Mr. Lamar Edgar “Mac” McNease Jr., 69, of Moselle, will be at 10 a. m. Friday at the Everett Family Cemetery in Moselle with Brother James Saulters and Kyle Everett officiating.
Mac worked more than 30 years at Mississippi Music in Hattiesburg, where he wore many different hats, including credit manager, repair technician and installer. He is probably best known for his musical talents, playing the guitar and bass. Mac enjoyed all things music and, later in life, was a part of the Cool Waters Family Gospel Group. He was also an active member of the Moselle United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Lamar Edgar and Myrtle McNease Sr.
He is survived by the love of his life Beverly McNease; his daughters Lorie (Brian) Harrison of Ellisville and Rebecca McNease of Moselle; and his grandchildren Dallas Williamson, Dawson Williamson and Aaron Harrison.
