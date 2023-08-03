Mr. Lane Addenton Chancellor, 22, of Waynesboro passed from this life Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. He was born in Laurel, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2000, to Craig Chancellor and Carol W. Smith.
He was a member of Clara Church of God. He graduated from Northeast Jones High School in 2019, two weeks later received his private pilot license and graduated from Louisiana Tech in November 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in aviation management. He worked as an operations supervisor at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.
Lane was preceded in death by his grandfather Jerry W. Waller and cousin Elizabeth Ann Waller.
He is survived by his father Craig Chancellor of Hattiesburg; mother Carol W. Smith (Mark); sister Mckensie Blackwell (Blane), both of Waynesboro; grandparents Billy and Sylvia Chancellor of Buckatunna, Louis and Ann Foxworth of Waynesboro and Thomas and Janice Smith of Wayne County; three uncles, Chad Chancellor of Pensacola, Fla., Louis Waller (Ronda) of Lighthouse Point, Fla., Jerry Waller (Tiffany) of Crestview, Fla.; cousins Brody and Cooper Waller; and stepbrother Cody Smith and family of Sumrall.
Lane’s visitation will be Friday, Aug. 4, from 5-9 p.m. at Freeman Funeral Home in Waynesboro. A funeral service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Marvin Griffin, Rev. David Tennyson and Rev. Drew Holifield officiating.
Interment will be in Buckatunna First Baptist cemetery in Buckatunna.
