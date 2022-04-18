Lanell Wade, 90, of Ellisville, Mississippi, passed away Thursday April 14, 2022, at Guardian Angels in Ellisville, Mississippi. She was born Thursday, January 28, 1932 in Moselle, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville, Mississippi. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Ellisville Funeral Home with burial to follow in Gandy Cemetery in Ellisville, MS. Bro. John Cockrell will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (601) 477-3797.
She was a faithful member of Pecan Grove Baptist Church; Lanell served as a Sunday school teacher for over 30 years in the children’s department.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Denson Bilbo Wade; parents, Homer Haskel and Pell Susie Haynes; son, Kenneth Wade; sister, Martha Haynes; brothers, Johnny Haynes, Frank Haynes.
Survivors include daughter, Glenda Mills (Robert); sisters, Pauline McMahan (Arthur), Eva McMahan (Glen); grandchildren, Bronson Wade (Mellisa), Phill Tucker, and Glenn Tucker (Teresa); great-grandchildren, Patience Fowler, Cason Tucker, Brandon Fennell, and Matthew Fennell; great-great-grandchildren, Ophelia Fowler, Aubree Phillips, Layne Fennell, and Amelia Fennell; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be B.L Brooks Jr, Danny Herrington, Marvin Montgomery, Sammy Brooks, Sammy Shows, and Travis Pitts.
