SUMTER, S.C. — Lanita Annette Travis, 84, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at her home.
Born May 29, 1936, in Laurel, she was a daughter of the late Milton Bowen Herrington and the late Bazie Elzey Herrington Watson. She was a member of Shaw Heights Baptist Church, where she served as church secretary for five years and member of the church choir for 45 years. She volunteered in the Shaw Heights Mission Field “Touching Hearts for Jesus."
She enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Swan Lake Quilt Guild and the Happy Quilters. She also loved card making at the Shepherd’s Center with her friends and sharing her cards and quilts with family and friends. She retired from the civil service at Shaw Air Force Base after 27 years of service. Following retirement, she worked overseas in Manama, Bahrain, for a government contractor.
Survivors include three children, Deona Travis of Leesville, Kyndal Yankovich (Dave) of Virginia and Kevin Travis (Kay) of Sumter; two grandchildren, Zachary Travis and Rebecca Travis; two sisters, Karleen Parker (Charlie) and Kathy Armstrong; and special caregiver Alice Prioleau.
She was preceded in death by a brother Ronald Herrington.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Victor Cheek and Rev. Bob White officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Shaw Heights Baptist Church, 2030 Peach Orchard Rd., Sumter, SC 29154.
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.