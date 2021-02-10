Laoma Joan Pierce Teel

Another angel, Laoma (Neomi) Joan Pierce Teel, gained her wings Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. She passed from this world to the arms of Jesus surrounded by family and friends. Although our hearts are broken, we know that she is now free of earthly bonds and rejoicing with her family that is waiting with open arms.
She was born Aug. 12, 1938, in Black Oak, Ark., to John Christopher Pierce and Leua Rivers Shannon Pierce (aka Rose Lee Shannon Pierce). Her family moved to California, where she met her future husband John Carlton Teel. They married Dec. 31, 1955. He was in the United States Air Force, so their home was wherever he was stationed until retirement in 1973, when they came back to Laurel. California, Texas, Colorado, Mississippi and Germany were just some of homes.
Mama was an awesome wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She loved to feed people, sew, garden; you name it, she did it well. She was loved by everyone who crossed her path and she loved them back, three times over.
She was preceded in death by her husband John Carlton Teel; son Garry Dean Teel; her mother Leua Rivers Shannon Pierce; her father John Christopher Pierce; and several siblings, Christine Lolita Pierce Wyatt (Raymond), Virginia Esteen Pierce, Vurdis Lanzo Pierce (Betty), Naomi Jean Pierce Shaw (Robert), Monyeita Oyliala Pierce Kimmons Stroheker (Richard), Greta Sue Pierce, Ybona Ruth Pierce Moore Hernandez (Arnold), John Darrel Pierce (Pamela) and Jane (Janey) Sherrel Pierce Simmons (Robert) .
As you can see, they are having one heck of a family reunion!!!!
She is survived by her youngest sister LaWanda Ann Pierce Davis (Paul); her daughter Shannon Rachel Teel; her sons Carlton Duane Teel (Wendy) and James Darryl Teel; grandchildren Cameron Michael Teel, Caitlynn Elizabeth Teel, Connor Nathaniel Teel and James Dean Brazel, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you and recognition to all the caregivers — Cynthia, Jessica, Nikki and Jodi — and medical professionals, especially Dr. Terry Lowe, who provided for mama.
The pallbearers will be Norman Hill, Tim Sanford, Lane Thomas, Lane Brownlee, Jason Bates and Arty Love.
The visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 5-8 pm. The chapel service will be at the funeral home on Thursday at 2 pm. The burial will follow in Sunset Gardens. Pastor Jamie Aultman will officiate.
Masks are required at Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
