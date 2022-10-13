Larry Don Craven, 80, of Soso was called home by our Lord on Oct. 12, 2022, passing peacefully in the arms of his wife of 59 years and surrounded by family.
Larry was born in Soso on Dec. 6, 1941, to Lee and Sudie Craven. He graduated from Soso High School and attended Jones County Junior College. He moved to Poplar Bluff, Mo., to be with the love of his life and to get married. They raised their two children in Poplar Bluff and later on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. After then, working in Jackson for several years, they moved home to their family land in Soso where Larry was a deacon and choir director at the Berean Baptist Church.
Larry worked for many years in the insurance business and continued to work doing various construction projects during retirement. He was always active in his church and was a very loving family man that touched everyone he met. Whether you knew him as Larry, Brother Larry, Daddy, Papa or Pepaw, all who knew him knew he was a very positive person every day of his life and genuinely saw the best in everyone. Those close to him know well his willingness to help others in any way he could. Larry walked his faith.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Max Craven.
He is survived by his wife Judy Craven; his sister Billie Dixon Thompson (Sammy) of Chunchula, Ala.; his son Bryan Craven of Petal; his daughter Lorie Hollingshead (Jeffrey) of Flowood; his granddaughters Taylor Craven Holt (Blake) of D’Iberville, Raelyn Craven of Petal and Ashlie Hollingshead Oliver (Selby) of Brandon; his grandson Adam Hollingshead of Brandon; great-grandchildren Rhett Oliver and Indie Oliver; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:30 p.m. at Berean Baptist Church in Soso. The service will follow at 3 p.m. Larry will be laid to rest with his other family members at Union Line Cemetery in Soso.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Craven, Jeffrey Hollingshead, Adam Hollingshead, Jody Dixon, Matthew Dixon and Brandon Dixon. Honorary pallbearers will be Blake Holt, Selby Oliver, Blue Graham and Ray Porter.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would please make a donation in his honor to the Berean Baptist Church, 3308 Highway 29 N, Soso, MS 39480.
