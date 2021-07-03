Larry Donald Hamm, 65, of Ellisville went to be with the Lord on July 1, 2021. Larry was born on Nov. 19, 1955 in Laurel.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Brother Richard Zimmerman of Lafayette, La., will officiate.
Larry was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Slidell, La., where he loved and served the Lord for many years.
He graduated from USM with a bachelor degree in municipal recreation and went on to be a successful businessman in oilfield equipment sales. He was a kind and loving man and an outstanding father.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jessie and Myrtle Hamm; and his sisters Jessie Thornton and Jean Knotts.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Margaret Sumrall Hamm; son Chris Hamm and daughter-in-law Lorrie Hamm; daughter Kristen Hamm; and granddaughter Caylin Hamm. They were the love of his life. He is also survived by his sister Paula Phelps; brother Gary Hamm; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Don McKinnon, Randy Sumrall, Jason Knotts, Nick Zimmerman, Billy Richey and Jimmy Chandler.
