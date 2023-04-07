Larry Golden McCarty

Larry McCarty, a career oil and gas executive salesman and long-term resident of Edmond, Okla., went to heaven unexpectedly at his home on April 4, 2023 at the age of 80.
Larry is survived by his wife Barbara; his sons Joel Christopher and Bradley Paul and their spouses Sharon and Amy, respectively; his grandsons Aidan Eric, Ryan Christopher, Carson Scott and Caleb Matthew; and sisters Patsy King and Peggy Roberts.
He was predeceased by his infant son Brian Eric; parents Amos and Chellie McCarty; brother Terry; and sister Gail.
Larry was born in Laurel on Oct. 20, 1942. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1967 and accepted a position with Hughes Tool Co. in Laurel. Larry and Barbara began a family there with Eric, Joel and Brad. Larry advanced to district manager, moving his young family to Brandon in 1979. Larry became very involved as a deacon at First Baptist Church, coaching his sons’ sports teams, and hunting and fishing with many close friends and family.
Larry was a devoted husband, dad, grandad and an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hiking, backpacking, golfing, pickleball and elk hunting. He loved fishing anywhere he could find water and a friend. He traveled to 15 different countries, recently touring England, France and Ireland with his grandsons. In recent years, he had been teaching a weekly class for the Antique Clock Collectors Club and playing pickleball at Quail Springs Baptist Church most every morning of the week.
Larry was a true man’s man. Whether he was working on classic cars, motorcycles, gardening, woodworking, hunting or fishing, there was never a challenge too big.
Barbara his wife of 57 years was his true love closely followed by his sons and grandsons. When school was over, he was often found taking those boys for fishing trips, four-wheeler adventures or hikes in the woods.
Larry was a man of integrity, a faithful servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and an active member at Quail Springs Baptist Church.
A funeral service to remember and celebrate Larry's life will be Tuesday, April 11, at 10 a.m. at Quail Springs Baptist Church in Oklahoma City. Visitation with the family will be Monday from 6-8 p.m. at Crawford Family Funeral Service in Edmond, Okla. A graveside service will take place at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel on Thursday at 2 p.m. Services will be officiated by longtime friend Roy Lively.
