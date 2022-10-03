Larry H. Jones

Larry H. “Foxie” Jones passed away on Oct. 1, 2022 at the age of 77 in Laurel. His courageous fight with cancer and recent medical challenges showed the grit and determination that was evident throughout his life.
Larry served in the United States Army Reserve for six years. He lived life with no fear, but with a very hard head. His strong will, resilience and resolve served him well as he became a successful entrepreneur. Larry founded and owned Larry Jones Trucking in Laurel.
Above all of his accomplishments, Larry was most proud of his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Larry was a regular at the racetrack for his grandson’s races and was talked into more than one shopping spree for his granddaughters. Larry and his wife of 56 years Barbara prayed together over their family every morning.
Larry is survived by his wife Barbara; son Larry D. (Rhonda) Jones; grandchildren Meredith (Cory) Abeling, Garrett Jones and Allison Jones; sisters Mildred (Charles) Sumrall, Rachel (Rodney) Hinton and Mary Nell (Ronnie) Brady; and his best four-legged friend Lucky.
He was preceded in death by his father Donald “Don” Marion Jones and his mother Myrtis Rogers Jones.
Pallbearers will be Denny Welch, Ray Holified, Greg Sullivan, Mario “Oscar” Clemente, Nathan Bynum, Jeffrey Bynum, Juan Carlos Gomez and Phil Graham.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Jefcoat, Dr. Matthew B. Jones and Dr. Adrian Sims.
Larry will be honored with a visitation at Memory Chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Lebanon Baptist Church, followed by burial in Union Line Cemetery. A lunch celebrating Larry’s life will be served at the church after the burial. All family and friends are welcome.
