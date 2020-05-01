Larry Michael Sims, 49, was born Jan. 9, 1971, and died on April 29, 2020 as a result of an auto accident in Collins.
He attended West Jones High School and Jones College and worked as a building contractor. He was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church.
Michael was preceded in death by his father Larry Wayne Sims and infant son Michael Ryan Sims; his grandmother Esther Bush Bailey; and brother Matthew W. Sims.
He is survived by his mother Jan Chancellor; daughter Ashleigh Parish; brothers Joseph (April) Sims and Edward Chancellor; uncles Connie (Lynn) Bush of Pearl and Dean Bush of Laurel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, May 1, at Lebanon Cemetery. Rev. Harold Floyd and Rev. Ken Riley will officiate.
Serving as pallbearers are Danny Bush, Marshall Bynum, Eddie Chancellor, Clinton Lowery, Chad Reynolds and Joey Sims.
