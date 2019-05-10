Larry Newton Moore, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at his home in Panama City, Fla.
Larry was born May 17, 1940 in Laurel to Lawrence N. Moore and Mary Mae Lewis Moore of Moore Haven Farm. He graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in 1957 and received his four-year undergraduate degree at the University of Southern Mississippi in 1962. Larry served in the Navy and then worked for Masonite Corporation, Sony Corporation, as well as Smurfit-Stone Container Corporation as purchasing manager, until his retirement in 2005.
In addition to being a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Larry was an avid outdoorsmen, skilled fly-fisherman, licensed pilot, sailing enthusiast, painter, service volunteer and church member of Emerald Coast Fellowship Church.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother Helen “Skipper” Shows Moore; and his youngest son, Benjamin Owen Moore.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years Sandra Sleek Moore; two children, Scott Thomas Moore and wife Charlotte of Eufaula, Ala., and Mandie Moore Emberson and her husband Bill of Signal Mountain, Tenn.; former spouse Janice J. Millette; five grandchildren, Adam Moore of Dothan, Ala., Jacob Moore of Millbrook, Ala., Anna Moore Malphurs and her husband Daniel of Lynn Haven, Fla., Sarah Moore Lurie and her husband Chris of Dothan and Thomas Carsyn Moore of Eufaula; great-grandchildren are Caiden and Adalynn Moore, Gralynn, Micah and Elijah Malphurs, Agnes and Doris Lurie; stepdaughter Sherri Lynne Corley and her husband Jessie of Southport, Fla.; step-grandchildren Amy Lynne Helms and her husband David of Panama City, Fla., Audrey Corley Mongold and her husband Colby of Panama City Beach, Fla.; and step-great-grandchild, Willow Mae Helms of Panama City.
Larry 's family thanks Dr. Susan Compton and Dr. Marion Mathew for the excellent care provided by these skilled and caring physicians.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. with memorial service at 11 at Emerald Coast Fellowship Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Larry Moore to the Emerald Coast Fellowship Church, 4102 W Highway 390 Lynn Haven, FL 32444
Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home of Pensacola is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.