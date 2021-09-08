Larry Randall Culpepper, 75, of Laurel passed away with his family at his side Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, Dec. 25, 1945, in Laurel.
A graveside service will be Friday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. at Mill Creek Cemetery with burial to follow in Mill Creek Cemetery. Brother Bill Myers and Brother Ken Harrison will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Randall loved his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Mill Creek Church. He loved spending time with his family, friends and, most of all, his grandchildren. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Roy and Melba Holifield Culpepper.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years Linda Rae Culpepper; sons Nub Culpepper (Angela) and Tracy Culpepper; daughter Tori Thornsberry (Tony); grandchildren Zachary Culpepper (Alaura), Kaleb Culpepper (Brooke), Jerod Culpepper (Dru), Ethan Culpepper, Brock Culpepper, Ashten Thornsberry and Ayden Thornsberry; a very special cousin Judy "JuJu" Smith; great-grandchildren River Culpepper, Addie Culpepper and Andi Culpepper; brothers Robert Roy "Junior" Culpepper (Kathy) and Mickey Culpepper (Sharon); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Zach Culpepper, Kaleb Culpepper, Jerod Culpepper, Ethan Culpepper, Brock Culpepper, Ashten Thornsberry and Ayden Thornsberry.
The family thanks everyone for all the calls and prayers over the past few months.
