Larry “Warren” Rayburn, Sr., born Oct. 7, 1931, passed away on Aug. 8, 2019 at the age of 87.
Mr. Rayburn worked for the City of Laurel as the recreation director prior to his retirement. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and a member of First Baptist Church of Laurel.
He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia R. Rayburn in 2017.
Survivors include his three sons, Larry Warren Rayburn Jr. (Sue), Kendrick Dean Rayburn Sr. (Ken) and Kelly Burton Rayburn; daughter Amber Rene’ Rayburn Wilson (Jerry); brother J. C. Rayburn; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Saturday, Aug. 10. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and the service will follow at 10. Dr. Randy Turner will officiate. A graveside service will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Greenville at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Christian Food Mission, 2507 Moose Drive, Laurel, MS 39440.
In my eyes, this man was a saint and could do no wrong. He was my favorite hunting buddy. Oh, the cherished memories I have, and the stories I could tell. We’ll share and laugh about them, again, when I see him in heaven. I look forward to that day. I love you, Uncle Warren, and I will miss you. Our loss is heaven’s gain.
