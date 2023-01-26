Larry T. Davis, 74, of Laurel passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 with his children by his side.
Larry was born on Sept. 21, 1948, to Troy A. and Lucille Keys Davis of Laurel. He was a member of West Laurel Baptist Church and later on Salem Heights Baptist Church. He graduated from R.H. Watkins High School and later attended Jones County Junior College.
Larry was formerly married to Gloria Jean Logan Carlos of Laurel from 1970 until 1999. They had two children together, Derek and Kimberly.
Larry always had a love for art and music, and in his earlier years played guitar in bands such as the Purple Haze, the Roadrunners and the Generations. Later on, he also played for residents at nursing homes and taught guitar lessons. Larry also enjoyed hunting and bowling.
Larry worked as a patrolman and retired from the Laurel Police Department as a lieutenant in 1993. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, as well as a member of the pistol team. He was also a firearms instructor.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents Troy A. and Lucille Keys Davis of Laurel; aunts Rachel Davis Reeves (Charles) of Laurel, Maddie Keys (infant), Velma Keys Harvey (Earnest) of Magee, Cora Keys Thigpen (Paul) of Laurel and Guntersville, Ala., Dorothy “Dot” Keys Shows (Wiley “Dub”) of Magee; and uncles Daniel and Leon Keys (infants), Jack Keys (Katsuyo “Kay”) and Erastus “Ras” Keys (Pauline), all of Magee.
He is survived by his children Derek Davis of Hattiesburg and Kimberly Davis Hagan of Laurel; grandchildren Brodie Haverlock and Gavin Hagan, both of Laurel; cousins Mike Thigpen (Dyanne) of Guntersville, Charles “Chuck” Shows (Tina) of Magee, Sandy Shows Stuart of Carthage, Donna Shows Miller of Mendenhall, Jacklyn “Jackie” Keys Cullen of Round Rock, Texas, and Glenda Keys Proctor (John) of Madison.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 27, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. The funeral service will also be at Memory Chapel at 10 a.m. on Saturday, followed by burial in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Brother Brent Benson of Salem Heights Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Ken Keyes, Jamie Bush, Eddy Ingram, Ben Hill, Tracy Perrett, and Jackie Walters. Honorary pallbearer will be Joe Perrett.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mississippi Fraternal Order of Police at MS FOP, Laurel Lodge No. 2, P.O. Box 282, Laurel, MS 39441.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.