Larry Taft “Tinyman” Edwards, 78, of Soso died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his residence in Soso. He was born Saturday, Nov. 23, 1940 in Jones County.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Centerville Baptist Church in the Centerville Community. Funeral Services will be Friday at 11 at the and the burial will follow in Bethel Methodist Cemetery. Bro. Jimmy Hood and Rickey Edwards will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his father Taft Edwards; mother Anna Edwards; sister Elaine Edwards; brother C.W Edwards; and stepdaughter Dianne Kelly Lee.
Survivors include his stepson Charles Kelly; grandchildren Kelly Robbins (Tyler) and Kaycee Lee; great-granddaughter Brinley Robbins; sisters Delores Walley, Gail Ellzey and Elsie Pitts (Gerald); brother Wayne Edwards (Rhonda); Barbara Nell Edwards; sister in-law Ruby Edwards; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Sonny Ellzey, Ray Edwards, Phil Pitts, Bryan Beech, Will Pitts, and Charles Kelly.
Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Pitts, Wesley Pitts and Dennis Gray.
In Lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the Centerville Baptist Church Building Fund.
