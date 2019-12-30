Larry Thigpen, 69, of Heidelberg died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Forrest General Hospital. Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. at Oak Bowery United Methodist Church in Heidelberg. Burial will be in Oak Bowery Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the church. Chapel of Angels Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements. View an online guestbook at chapelofangelsfh.net.
