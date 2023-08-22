Larry Thomas Ainsworth passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 in Laurel. A graveside service will be at Lake Park Hills Cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 9 a.m. Rev. Richard Williams will preside.
Mr. Ainsworth was born Nov. 20, 1945, to Lamar Ainsworth and Gwendolyn Waters Ainsworth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Mack Ainsworth; and nephew Terry Ainsworth.
He is survived by daughter Allison Ainsworth; son Scott Ainsworth and wife Katye; grandchildren Holder Ainsworth and Malone Ainsworth; sister Carmen Ainsworth Bailey and husband Ronnie; and niece Jennifer Armstrong Webb and husband Stacy.
Larry graduated from R.H. Watkins High School, attended Mississippi State University and graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in mathematics. His career was with the Mississippi Employment Security Commission. He was a member of West Laurel United Methodist Church.
Serving as pallbearers will be Scott Ainsworth, Ronnie Bailey, Stacy Webb, Jonah Webb, Jacob Webb, Tatum Webb, Dale Saul and Jim Rose. Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials can be made to West Laurel United Methodist Church designated for WeCare outreach.
