Larry Walters, 65, of Laurel passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023 in Clarke County. He was born Saturday, Aug. 17, 1957, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Monday, April 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel at 1593 Indian Springs Road. A funeral service will be at noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Blackledge Cemetery in Sandersville. Joey Miller will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Larry was a hard-working man who spent most of his life working hard for his family. He was loved and respected by so many. He especially loved his grandsons who he shared a special bond with.
He was preceded in death by his father Edward Clifton Walters; brothers Terry Walters and Curtis Dearman; and sister Barbara Davis.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years Anita Landrum Walters; sons Larry W. Walters and Devin Gardner; daughter Christie Darnell (Shaun); mother Dorothy McCraney Dearman; grandchildren Daxton Darnell and Knox Darnell; brothers David Wayne Walters (Earlene), Edward Walters (Eve) and Greg Walters; sisters Sheila Clark (Grady), Loretta Poolson and Lisa Funck, and Tammy Walters; and special niece and nephew Amanda Calvin and Andy Funck.
Pallbearers will be Jason Kepley, Ricky Kepley, Kris Hancock, Jason Bullock, Terrance Jefcoat and Deke Merrell. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Hilbun, Ray Holifield, Alan Hodge, Jason Hunt, Tony Hodge, DR Welborn, Mike Hodge and Terry Beasley.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
